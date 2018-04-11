Arts & Life

#BFFGoals

April 11, 2018 7:00 pm·
By

Couples on campus tend to catch our eyes, while friendships are often overlooked. But all it takes is one good look on campus to see that there are friendships everywhere: sitting on the SLC steps, walking down Gould Street, and having lunch together at the library. School isn’t just about studying and taking tests, but meeting new people and enjoying your free time with friends.

Take a look at the friendships captured on the sixth floor of the SLC.

“BROMANCE”

Campus One Advertisement

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

First-year engineering student, Philip Suribas and Luciano Wong started their friendship when they met at frosh. They clicked, through having similar interests in games, and enjoy playing cards together.

What’s your favourite thing about each other?

Wong: “He’s really hype.”

Suribas: “And he’s really calm and reserved, so it works out.”

What’s your best memory of hanging out?

Suribas: “One of our friends was talking to a girl and he asked if she liked him. She said ‘as a friend.’ And this happened on the eighth floor of the SLC. We had 11 engineers trying to solve the problem. It turned into a very funny moment.”

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

Janeevan Mohanathas, Rakib Ullah, and Johnathan Ramcharan are old high school buddies; however, they like to consider their relationship to be more like a family. Their go-to hang out spot is the sixth floor of the SLC.

“SISTA, SISTA”

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

Bisma Jalil, Japneet Gudh and Ramnit Poonia have been best friends since high school. But ever since starting at Ryerson, the trio has barely gotten the chance to see each other. Despite this setback, they keep their friendship alive and cherish the time they do get to spend together. For these three, the best part of going to school with their closest friends is having someone to hang out – and more people to go get food with.

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

Psychology major Ariel Vancampen and photography major Jillian Hernandez have also been friends since high school. They sometimes find it hard to meet up at school, but when they get the chance, they like to do “random stuff” or even just go out to eat together. In fact, just before this picture was captured they had grabbed a meal at Warehouse.

“B & G”

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

Davey Phesisihan, Feraud Lall Mohamed and Geraldine Sebastian are creative industry students who met through the program.

How did you guys meet?

“With us, we’re in the same program and it just so happened that in our tutorial we had to make groups for our project, and [decided to group together],” says Mohamed.

“We were sitting close to each other so we just asked ‘do you guys wanna be in the same group?’ and started talking from there,” says Phesisihan.

Do you think you guys are closer than your friends from high school?

Phesisihan: “Some friends definitely. I’ve been friends with my friends from high school for most of my life so I can’t really compare this to that, but like in terms of talking every day, I definitely [interact] with these guys more.”

Sebastian: “Yeah, I agree with that. I talk to them (Mohamed and Phesisihan) more, and [my high school friends] are a smaller group of friends that I’m close with.”

What do you think about the misconception that girls and guys can’t be friends?

Sebastian: “I think they can be friends, most of my friends are guys.”

Do you plan on staying friends after university?

“Definitely!”

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

Ethan-Roi Villaluna, Elizabeth McNeill and Maygan Camson met through class when they had to make a group for a class assignment.

What made you guys click?

Camson: “I think our personalities clicked. We’re not all the same but we’re all super outgoing and not afraid to be social.”

McNeill: “Each of us complements each other’s personalities in a way. It’s not like we’re all the same, we all have something different, and it just works.”

What’s your favourite thing about each other?

Camson: “I think the two of them (McNeill and Villaluna) are really funny.”

McNeill: “Definitely his (Villaluna’s) sarcasm.”

Camson: “Elizabeth doesn’t try to be funny but it ends up being funny. We all have a different sense of humor which contributes something to our group. And even though it’s a fresh and new friendship, I can see us being friends for a while.”

By Sahar Khan, Serena Lalani 

 

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three × 2 =

Audio

  • Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 21

    Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 21

    Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the Canadian University …Read More »
Listen to More Audio

Video

Watch More Videos

In Pictures

  • Sundown Music Festival TO

    Sundown Music Festival TO

    The RSU hosted the Sundown music festival last Friday, which featured acts like The Skins, Joey Bada$$ and Miguel. The crowd had a night filled with good food, good music …Read More »
See More Pictures

Interactives

View More Interactives
Previous Next
Close
Test Caption
Test Description goes like this
Read previous post:
Image Arts Building Ryerson University
TPS course is over, students want answers on why it happened

The Toronto Police Services-Ryerson course on “bias avoidance and diversity” may have ended last week, but the university’s Black Liberation...

Close