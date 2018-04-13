Blessyourfeed

Arts & Life, Food

April 13, 2018
By

Photo by Megan Honan

Toronto is home to countless restaurants providing unique experiences. With charmingly designed interiors and picture-perfect food, trendy restaurants like Café Cancan and Lab Sense are dream spots for #Foodies on the hunt for their next Instagram post. 

Café Cancan 

This dreamy French bistro, which opened last summer in Harbord Village, has quickly become a brunch favourite thanks to its Instagram-friendly, pastel-meets-Parisian-chic interior.

Choose from house-baked eclairs and croissants from the grab-and-go café counter, or take a seat and indulge in a classic French-style picnic brunch (smoked salmon, charcuterie, soft boiled egg, avocado, cheese and toast included). Then, you can wash it all down with a bubbly cocktail like a true Paris local. 

Our Picks:

Lemon Eclair (lemon curd, cream cheese glaze, lemon zest). $5 

Flamingo Fizz (peychauds aperitivo, wild strawberry soda, lemon, cremant, long peppercorn tincture), $14

Location: 

89 Harbord St., Toronto 

Lab Sense 

Liquid nitrogen is the not-so-secret ingredient behind this ice cream parlour’s sweet treats. 

Opened just last summer, Lab Sense offers a unique selection of nitrogen ice cream in flavours like black rice and Earl Grey. 

The space is decked out in millennial pink, features a flower wall, and a rainbow ball-filled pool, a.k.a the ultimate #selfie space. 

Our picks: 

Strawberry Cheesecake (strawberry sauce, cheesecake, graham cracker), $4.55 

Triple Chocolate (chocolate sauce, roasted marshmellow), $4.55 

Location:

526 Yonge St., Toronto

By: Megan Honan, Harleen Sidhu and Melissa Oro

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

