Blessyourfeed

Toronto is home to countless restaurants providing unique experiences. With charmingly designed interiors and picture-perfect food, trendy restaurants like Café Cancan and Lab Sense are dream spots for #Foodies on the hunt for their next Instagram post.

Café Cancan

This dreamy French bistro, which opened last summer in Harbord Village, has quickly become a brunch favourite thanks to its Instagram-friendly, pastel-meets-Parisian-chic interior.

Choose from house-baked eclairs and croissants from the grab-and-go café counter, or take a seat and indulge in a classic French-style picnic brunch (smoked salmon, charcuterie, soft boiled egg, avocado, cheese and toast included). Then, you can wash it all down with a bubbly cocktail like a true Paris local.

Our Picks:

Lemon Eclair (lemon curd, cream cheese glaze, lemon zest). $5

Flamingo Fizz (peychauds aperitivo, wild strawberry soda, lemon, cremant, long peppercorn tincture), $14

Location:

89 Harbord St., Toronto

Lab Sense

Liquid nitrogen is the not-so-secret ingredient behind this ice cream parlour’s sweet treats.

Opened just last summer, Lab Sense offers a unique selection of nitrogen ice cream in flavours like black rice and Earl Grey.

The space is decked out in millennial pink, features a flower wall, and a rainbow ball-filled pool, a.k.a the ultimate #selfie space.

Our picks:

Strawberry Cheesecake (strawberry sauce, cheesecake, graham cracker), $4.55

Triple Chocolate (chocolate sauce, roasted marshmellow), $4.55

Location:

526 Yonge St., Toronto

By: Megan Honan, Harleen Sidhu and Melissa Oro