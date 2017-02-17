BREAKING: Protest outside Muslim Association of Canada-Masjid Toronto

Sarah Cunningham-Scharf

Jaclyn Tansil

Allan Perkins

On Friday afternoon, a group displaying anti-Islamic messages and signs gathered outside the Muslim Association, Masjid Toronto.

There seems to be a small protest forming outside the Muslim Association of Canada at Dundas and Chestnut right now. Anyone wanna cover it? pic.twitter.com/bnAQNFxsxW — Andrea Houston (@dreahouston) February 17, 2017

In an act of solidarity, other Torontonians arrived with signs sharing messages of inclusion and support for the Muslim Community.

Once they arrived, the anti-Islamic protesters left the area outside the Muslim Association of Canada at Dundas and Chestnut streets.