News, Off Campus

BREAKING: Protest outside Muslim Association of Canada-Masjid Toronto

February 17, 2017 2:39 pm·
By

Sarah Cunningham-Scharf

Jaclyn Tansil

Allan Perkins

 

On Friday afternoon, a group displaying anti-Islamic messages and signs gathered outside the Muslim Association, Masjid Toronto.

In an act of solidarity, other Torontonians arrived with signs sharing messages of inclusion and support for the Muslim Community.

Once they arrived, the anti-Islamic protesters left the area outside the Muslim Association of Canada at Dundas and Chestnut streets.

(Jaclyn Tansil/Ryersonian)

 

(Jaclyn Tansil/Ryersonian)

 

 

(Jaclyn Tansil/Ryersonian)

 

(Jaclyn Tansil/Ryersonian)

 

Related Posts:

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

No Comments

  1. Eric says:
    on February 18, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Remember Paris 500 shot 150 dead 90 in critical condition.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

17 − five =

Audio

  • Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 3

    Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 3

    Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the Canadian University …Read More »
Listen to More Audio

Video

Watch More Videos

In Pictures

  • Sundown Music Festival TO

    Sundown Music Festival TO

    The RSU hosted the Sundown music festival last Friday, which featured acts like The Skins, Joey Bada$$ and Miguel. The crowd had a night filled with good food, good music …Read More »
See More Pictures

Interactives

View More Interactives
Read previous post:
Ryerson curlers come up light on Day 1 of OUAs

 “More wins than last season” has been the commonly-stated goal of both Ryerson Rams curling teams when discussing this year’s...

Close