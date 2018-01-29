Bruce McArthur, alleged serial killer, charged with three new counts of murder

Bruce McArthur, who police are now describing as an “alleged serial killer,” has been charged with three additional counts of first-degree murder.

The three new murder charges are in relation to the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, 58, whose disappearance was investigated by Project Houston when he was reported missing in October 2012; Soroush Marmudi, 50, who was reported missing in August 2015; and Dean Lisowick, 47, who used shelters in Toronto and was never reported missing.

Police said today that the remains of at least three dismembered bodies were found in the backyard of McArthur’s storage property at 53 Mallory Cres.

The remains have not been identified and police suspect there are more bodies connected to disappearances in the Church/Wellesley village area.

In a press conference today, Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga gave an update on the case of McArthur, 66, who is now charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Police are still searching approximately 30 properties linked to McArthur.

He worked as a landscaper and police say they’ve found remains at multiple properties connected to him. The bodies that have been recovered were found at the bottom of large plant pots.

“We do believe there are more [murders], and I have no idea how many more there are going to be,” said Idsinga.

However, remains could be buried all over Toronto. Homeowners who hired McArthur for landscaping are being urged to contact police. “It certainly encompasses more than the gay community, it encompasses the city of Toronto,” said Idsinga.

While police do not know the full extent of this case, Idsinga said he’s never seen anything like this before.

When asked if McArthur’s case was comparable to Canada’s most infamous serial killer, Robert Pickton, Idsinga said police weren’t sure, but wouldn’t rule it out.

Police previously charged McArthur with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, 49, and Selim Esen, 44 even though none of the remains have been identified.

At this time, almost all the victims are males who were associated with the gay village and of Middle Eastern descent, leading police to believe McArthur is an alleged serial killer.