Bruce McArthur charged with seventh count of first-degree murder

Bruce McArthur has been charged with a seventh count of first-degree murder.



The victim, identified in court documents, is 42-year-old Abdulbasir Faizi, who went missing in 2010. Faizi is one of three men whose disappearances police were investigating in 2012.

McArthur appeared in court Wednesday morning, via video chat, to face the latest charge against him. The 66-year-old Toronto landscaper didn’t speak much and simply listened to what was going on, according to reporters who were in the courtroom. McArthur appeared wearing an orange jumpsuit with his goatee shaved and, according to reporters, he looked thinner.

Police are still trying to identify another man who they believe was murdered by McArthur. They are also revisiting cold cases in the Church-Wellesley Village from the 1970s that they think could be linked to this investigation.

McArthur, who has already appeared in court five times, is scheduled to appear again on April 25.

Police will hold a press conference today at 1:30 p.m. to provide what they say will be “substantial new information” about the remains they’ve uncovered.

More to come.

By Anna Cianni and Trevor Hewitt