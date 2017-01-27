Can the police take your phone?

Emma Kimmerly

Sarah Cunningham-Scharf

Waseem Khan was unlawfully threatened by Toronto police when he pulled out his mobile phone to record an arrest near Ryerson University this week.

Khan was at the intersection of Dundas and Dalhousie streets, one block south of Ryerson’s campus, when he noticed the officers holding down the suspect by the curb. He captured video of the police officers using a stun gun twice to restrain the man who has since been charged for allegedly assaulting a female police officer.

In the video, two police officers are seen approaching Khan and asking him to stop filming before they threatened to seize his phone as “evidence.” One of the officers then tells Khan that the suspect will spit on him and give him AIDS.

