Corruption allegations made within the Afghan Students’ Association

The RSU isn’t the only student group under the microscope these days.

Ryerson’s Afghan Students’ Association (ASA) has claimed that a few members, including the former president, have been pocketing its money for personal gain.

Romi Sahel, former vice-president of ASA, said he is “disgusted by RSU and its board members for turning a blind eye to this.”

Omed Osmani, former president of ASA, has been accused of creating fake invoices and submitting them to the RSU to receive a “reimbursement,” specifically in connection with the Valentine’s Day formal event hosted by the group earlier this year.

It was claimed by ASA that Haress Safar, a member of the formal committee, was also part of this.

When the Ryersonian reached out to Safar and Osmani for a comment, they both had the same response: “No one has stolen anything. They are lies. If you have any further questions feel free to speak with Dawn [Murray] or RSU directly to gain further insight. If you want more info, let me know.”

Sahel presented screenshots of conversations within the ASA group where both Safar and Osmani justified creating fake invoices.

Safar, who runs a photography business called HS Images, told ASA in their group chat that photography would be complimentary for ASA events, but submitted an invoice for photography services at the Valentine’s Day formal. When Sahel pointed this out, Safar responded with, “if it wasn’t an expense, it won’t be added to the expense list.”

It was suggested that these invoices were created to receive more money for funding ASA events.

Sahel mentioned, in addition to this, that many members of the group were not aware of a request that was put in by Osmani for a grant from the RSU for the Valentine’s Day event. These members were also not informed that they received the grant, thinking they would have to invest their own money into it.

Sahel looked through the various spreadsheets and double-checked the numbers. Sales, profits and costs were inconsistent and nothing was adding up.

He decided to approach Dawn Murray, campus groups administrator with the RSU, to figure out what was going on.

After comparing the numbers, she sent an email to the team, which read: “I am not processing any financial reimbursements or SIF [Student Initiatives Fund] funding until this all gets settled, as it appears some violations for the RSU student groups elections policy/process and spending policy has occurred.”

When Sahel then approached the RSU about the situation, there was a mandatory meeting where each expense was questioned. When photography charges were questioned, Safar said that HS Images was not his business. His social media and website, however, state his affiliation with the company.

Sahel said that RSU vice-president of student life and events Harman Singh is aware of Safar’s affiliation with HS Images, but won’t admit to it.

“The fact that Harman knew HS Images was Haress’ company and keeping quiet when [Haress] said ‘no, it’s not my company’ left me astonished,” said Sahel.

After asking RSU president Obaid Ullah for a comment, he asked if the questions were being asked from a student’s point of view or a reporter’s. The Ryersonian has yet to receive a response from him.

Banin Hassan, former co-president of ASA, is concerned for the group’s future.

“They’ve taken money and shouldn’t be on next year’s team. There’s currently over $4,000 in our trust account, and both Omed and Haress are running for next year’s team. I don’t want them to get that money for their personal gain again.”

Sahel said that Ullah has assured ASA that Safar and Osmani would not be be running for executive positions again because of the allegations against them.

Elections for a new team have been set for tomorrow and are open to all full-time Ryerson students.