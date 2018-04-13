Cultural Dig at Ryerson

Ryerson’s English as an Additional Language (Real) Institute held its second annual Cultural Dig presentation at Ryerson University today.

The Real Institute allows international students the chance to come to Toronto and improve their English skills. The ESL Foundation Program works with students who meet the undergraduate academic requirements for admittance into Ryerson University, but are not able to pass the English proficiency tests.

The students admitted to the Real Institute program create year-end projects that reflect their individual experiences in the ESL program at Ryerson.

Many of the students who complete the program have the opportunity to achieve up to two academic credits that can be used towards their future undergraduate program. Almost all of the faculties and departments participate in the program including fashion, journalism, biomedical engineering, creative industries and business studies.

All students who presented at the cultural dig hope to use the program as a stepping stone in achieving their final goal; admittance to Ryerson University in the fall.