Four slates competing in RSU election Feb. 6-8

Four groups of students will be contesting the 2017 RSU election, which pits two current executives against one another.
The elections will take place Feb. 6 to 8.
Harman Singh, the current VP student life and events is running for president for the slate, Spark, against Susanne Nyaga, a fourth-year social work student who ran for RU Connected, last year’s losing slate. Singh is a student in the Ted Rogers School of Management (TRSM).
Elevate’s election platform seeks 24-hour student study spaces, more health and wellness accommodation and a higher level of transparency within the RSU according to its website.
The Spark campaign says it wants more student jobs, better transit and more student services.
A third slate, Ohana, has announced its participation online via Facebook and Twitter. Neal Muthreja, current VP operations, will oppose Singh. He’s also a student in TRSM.
According to Muthreja’s Facebook profile, Ohana will focus on fiscal responsibility, improved communication, transportation and mental health initiatives.
The fourth slate, Rhino Party, also has a Facebook Profile, and is campaigning for more windows, no more Drake, lower salaries and therapy dogs.
Slates for Elevate, Spark, Ohana and Rhino Party:
|Slate:
|Elevate
|Spark
|Ohana
|Rhino Party
|President
|Susanne Nyaga
|Harman Singh
|Neal Muthreja
|Madeline Victoria Sialtsis, Noor Gangi, Julian True
|VP Operations
|Kevin Davidson
|Ali Yousaf
|Mayank Verma
|N/A
|VP Education
|Vajdaan Tanveer
|Daniel Lis
|Natalia Burgos
|Parul Verma
|VP Equity
|Camryn Harlick
|Taran Saini
|Nima Hersi
|Dave Alcivar, Andrew Maclean-Bowman, Judy Wong
|VP Student Life & Events
|Stephan Allen
|Lauren Emberson
|Shazman Uddin
|Zrinka Vlasic
Edited to include Rhino Party.