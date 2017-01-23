Four slates competing in RSU election Feb. 6-8

Four groups of students will be contesting the 2017 RSU election, which pits two current executives against one another.

The elections will take place Feb. 6 to 8.

Harman Singh, the current VP student life and events is running for president for the slate, Spark, against Susanne Nyaga, a fourth-year social work student who ran for RU Connected, last year’s losing slate. Singh is a student in the Ted Rogers School of Management (TRSM).

Elevate’s election platform seeks 24-hour student study spaces, more health and wellness accommodation and a higher level of transparency within the RSU according to its website.

The Spark campaign says it wants more student jobs, better transit and more student services.

A third slate, Ohana, has announced its participation online via Facebook and Twitter. Neal Muthreja, current VP operations, will oppose Singh. He’s also a student in TRSM.

According to Muthreja’s Facebook profile, Ohana will focus on fiscal responsibility, improved communication, transportation and mental health initiatives.

The fourth slate, Rhino Party, also has a Facebook Profile, and is campaigning for more windows, no more Drake, lower salaries and therapy dogs.

Slates for Elevate, Spark, Ohana and Rhino Party:

Slate: Elevate Spark Ohana Rhino Party President Susanne Nyaga Harman Singh Neal Muthreja Madeline Victoria Sialtsis, Noor Gangi, Julian True VP Operations Kevin Davidson Ali Yousaf Mayank Verma N/A VP Education Vajdaan Tanveer Daniel Lis Natalia Burgos Parul Verma VP Equity Camryn Harlick Taran Saini Nima Hersi Dave Alcivar, Andrew Maclean-Bowman, Judy Wong VP Student Life & Events Stephan Allen Lauren Emberson Shazman Uddin Zrinka Vlasic

Edited to include Rhino Party.

