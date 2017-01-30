Toronto protests Muslim ban

Tagwa Moyo

Maria Figueredo Gongora

Hundreds gathered outside the U.S. Consulate General in Toronto on University Avenue this morning to protest Islamophobia and President Donald Trump’s travel ban against people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Protesters chanted phrases including, “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here.” Many held signs welcoming refugees to Canada and against the United States’ travel ban.

They also held three minutes of silence to honour the six people killed in a terrorist attack against a Quebec City mosque Sunday night.

The crowd then marched to Nathan Phillips Square, returning to the consulate at around 10:00 a.m.

The consulate shut down its services Monday during the protest.



“[Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s] position sounds great on Twitter, but we need some real policies that reinforce the sentiments that he has put across over Twitter, over social media, that Canada is a welcoming society, refugees are welcomed,” said activist and organizer Walied Khogali in an interview.

A vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Gould Street in memory of those who died in Sunday’s Quebec City shooting.