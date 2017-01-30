News, Off Campus

Toronto protests Muslim ban

January 30, 2017 2:09 pm·Views: 84
Tagwa Moyo

Hundreds gathered outside the U.S. Consulate General in Toronto on University Avenue this morning to protest Islamophobia and President Donald Trump’s travel ban against people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Protesters chanted phrases including, “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here.” Many held signs welcoming refugees to Canada and against the United States’ travel ban.

They also held three minutes of silence to honour the six people killed in a terrorist attack against a Quebec City mosque Sunday night.

The crowd then marched to Nathan Phillips Square, returning to the consulate at around 10:00 a.m.

The consulate shut down its services Monday during the protest.

“[Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s] position sounds great on Twitter, but we need some real policies that reinforce the sentiments that he has put across over Twitter, over social media, that Canada is a welcoming society, refugees are welcomed,”  said activist and organizer Walied Khogali in an interview.  

A vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Gould Street in memory of those who died in Sunday’s Quebec City shooting.

 

A demonstrator at the rally speaks to the crowd at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

 

A demonstrator at the rally speaks to the media at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

 

Demonstrators at the Muslim ban protest stand outside of the U.S. Consulate General in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

 

Demonstrators at the Muslim ban protest chant as they walk to the U.S. Consulate General in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

 

Walied Khogali addresses the crowd outside of the U.S. Consulate General in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

 

A demonstrator sits during the moment of silence at the Muslim ban protest outside of the U.S. Consulate General in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

 

A protester holds up a sign at the Muslim ban protest at the U.S. Consulate General in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

 

