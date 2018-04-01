Humans of Ryerson 015

This week, we asked Ryerson students how they practice self-care. Here’s what they said.

Sam Di Benedetto, first-year, Journalism

“I have a journal where I write stuff about my day every night and one good thing that happened. I like to take five minutes to just breathe and calm myself down before I go to bed. And I try to exercise everyday like go for walk.”

Kelly Kitagawa, fourth-year, RTA Media Production

“Self care isn’t always easy and you really have to put in the effort. The fastest way to feel instantly relaxed is the power of a bath and Lana Del Rey. And never doubt the power of Google Calendar. It’s the same as taking like four baths.”

Saadia Khan, third-year, Professional Communication

“Self care can be some of the fluffy stuff like doing a mask but when it comes down to it it’s making sure I feed myself in the morning, I get exercise, even if that means dragging myself to the gym when I don’t want to. It also means acknowledging and riding the waves of the emotion and taking steps to be emotionally mature.”

Laura Parks, second-year, Creative Industries

“That’s a hard one but honestly just taking time for myself, not focusing on school work all the time, and taking time to relax.”

Marvin Thomas, third-year, Business Management

“I drink two litres of water before bed and eat one green apple.”