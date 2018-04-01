Humans of Ryerson 015

Humans of Ryerson, Photography

This week, we asked Ryerson students how they practice self-care. Here’s what they said.

Sam Di Benedetto, first-year, Journalism

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

“I have a journal where I write stuff about my day every night and one good thing that happened. I like to take five minutes to just breathe and calm myself down before I go to bed. And I try to exercise everyday like go for walk.”

Kelly Kitagawa, fourth-year, RTA Media Production

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

“Self care isn’t always easy and you really have to put in the effort. The fastest way to feel instantly relaxed is the power of a bath and Lana Del Rey. And never doubt the power of Google Calendar. It’s the same as taking like four baths.”

Saadia Khan, third-year, Professional Communication

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

“Self care can be some of the fluffy stuff like doing a mask but when it comes down to it it’s making sure I feed myself in the morning, I get exercise, even if that means dragging myself to the gym when I don’t want to. It also means acknowledging and riding the waves of the emotion and taking steps to be emotionally mature.”

Laura Parks, second-year, Creative Industries

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

“That’s a hard one but honestly just taking time for myself, not focusing on school work all the time, and taking time to relax.”

Marvin Thomas, third-year, Business Management

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

“I drink two litres of water before bed and eat one green apple.”

 

Janine Maral is lifestyle photographer and culture writer with interests in sustainable fashion and linguistics. When Janine’s not writing, she’s planning her next trip, listening to a podcast, or making guacamole. You can follow her travels @JanineMaral.

