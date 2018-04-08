Humans of Ryerson 016

With final exam and assignment season around the corner, we asked Ryerson students how they prepare for finals.
Jilianne Dimatulac, fourth-year, Social Work
“I would study with a bunch of friends and share a google doc together to share notes. And study in the library.”
Laura Trinchini, first-year, Interior Design
“A lot of research goes into our design concepts and there’s a lot of critiques that go on too.”
Jessy Trinh, first-year, Interior Design
“Taking everything step by step.”
Amin Masoud, third-year, Industrial Engineering
“I recommend doing as many practice tests.”
Julio Balda, first-year, Professional Communication
“I used to pull all-nighters but now I’m trying to start in advance and do something everyday, a couple weeks before my exams.”