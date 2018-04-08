Humans of Ryerson, Photography

Humans of Ryerson 016

April 8, 2018 10:53 am·
By

With final exam and assignment season around the corner, we asked Ryerson students how they prepare for finals.

Jilianne Dimatulac, fourth-year, Social Work

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

“I would study with a bunch of friends and share a google doc together to share notes. And study in the library.”

Laura Trinchini, first-year, Interior Design

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

“A lot of research goes into our design concepts and there’s a lot of critiques that go on too.”

Jessy Trinh, first-year, Interior Design

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

“Taking everything step by step.”

Amin Masoud, third-year, Industrial Engineering

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

“I recommend doing as many practice tests.”

Julio Balda, first-year, Professional Communication

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

“I used to pull all-nighters but now I’m trying to start in advance and do something everyday, a couple weeks before my exams.”

 

Janine Maral is lifestyle photographer and culture writer with interests in sustainable fashion and linguistics. When Janine’s not writing, she’s planning her next trip, listening to a podcast, or making guacamole. You can follow her travels @JanineMaral.

