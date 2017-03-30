Humans of Ryerson

“Today we are hosting a stem cell drive, partnered with One Match. So what we are doing here is collecting swabs from individuals to see if they can be a potential donor and save a life. It is really hard to find matches across the world and so once you swab today, you will be entered into a worldwide registry and hopefully you can be matched up with someone, if not today, someday. Sometimes people don’t realize how easy it can be to save a life and we want to spread awareness that all it takes is a swab of your cheek to see if you can make a difference.”

(Alyann Hookim-Baker, third-year biomedical science)