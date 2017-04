“Best Buddies Ryerson chapter is a not-for-profit organization and what we do here at Ryerson is pair students with adults in the community with intellectual or developmental disabilities. We hold fundraisers to create events for our buddies to promote a healthy lifestyle for them. We all just need to be friends with everyone. Everyone deserves a friend.”

(Taylor Barker, first-year nursing / Emily Fung, fourth-year nursing / Jennifer Kirk, fourth-year nursing)