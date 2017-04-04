Humans of Ryerson

“Ever since I moved to Toronto in eighth grade, I knew I wanted to come to Ryerson. I have heard a lot of great things about it and I always knew I wanted to be a journalist or a news host in the future. So here I am. I want to be a host on E! News or even go into being a talkshow host. I love how practical Ryerson is. Even though it is a university, we have to do a lot of practical thinking, we are so hands on. There is a reason why journalism is one of the best programs at Ryerson.”

(Serena Dhillon, second-year journalism)