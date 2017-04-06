Arts & Life, Humans of Ryerson, students

“I have worked here for nine and a half years. I like the diversity of the people and the downtown location. It is a modern university in a modern world and it really blends in with the city around it. I really enjoy problem-solving with the students; working in the EDC [Equipment Distribution Centre], we get so many projects from across FCAD [Faculty of Communication and Design]. We get journalism students, RTA students, film students, new media students – and they all have these different projects going on and it is never the same thing everyday.”

(Kevin Cordick, client support technician with Ryerson’s Faculty of Communication and Design)

Kevin Cordick, a Ryerson client support technician, working at the university’s Equipment Distribution Centre (EDC). (Alex Pankratz/Ryersonian Staff)

 

