Humans of Ryerson

“I have worked here for nine and a half years. I like the diversity of the people and the downtown location. It is a modern university in a modern world and it really blends in with the city around it. I really enjoy problem-solving with the students; working in the EDC [Equipment Distribution Centre], we get so many projects from across FCAD [Faculty of Communication and Design]. We get journalism students, RTA students, film students, new media students – and they all have these different projects going on and it is never the same thing everyday.”

(Kevin Cordick, client support technician with Ryerson’s Faculty of Communication and Design)