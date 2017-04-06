Arts & Life, Humans of Ryerson, students

Humans of Ryerson

April 6, 2017 12:51 pm·Views: 13
By

“I chose working at the Ryerson Library because I think it is the best spot to work on campus. You’re behind a desk, sitting down and the pay is good. I chose an on-campus job because they are very flexible with your work schedule because they understand that I have classes. I feel bittersweet that I am graduating this year. My next job is 9 to 5 so just being in university, you don’t appreciate the freedom you have. I am sad to graduate.”

(Zobia Qureshi, fourth-year business and technology management program)

Zobia Qureshi, fourth-year business and technology management program student, in the Library building. (Alex Pankratz/Ryersonian Staff)

 

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

16 + 14 =

Audio

  • THE FEMPIRE: Episode 4

    THE FEMPIRE: Episode 4

    By Brooklyn Neustaeter & Alexandria Pankratz THE FEMPIRE is a weekly podcast series airing every Fri-YAY morning at 10 a.m. EST from the mouths and minds of Brooklyn Neustaeter and …Read More »
Listen to More Audio

Video

  • RyersonianTV: April 6, 2017

    RyersonianTV: April 6, 2017

    Watch this week’s campus news on Ryersonian TV. Related PostsRyersonianTV: Frigid Toronto weather, what to do on reading week, and an asexual Valentine’s DayRyersonianTV: BoG meeting highlights, plans to begin …Read More »
Watch More Videos

In Pictures

See More Pictures

Interactives

View More Interactives
Read previous post:
Watch us get rejected 29 times

#nationalsorrycharlieday is a day to think about all the times you've been rejected. We tried to get people to tell...

Close