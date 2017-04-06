Humans of Ryerson

“I chose working at the Ryerson Library because I think it is the best spot to work on campus. You’re behind a desk, sitting down and the pay is good. I chose an on-campus job because they are very flexible with your work schedule because they understand that I have classes. I feel bittersweet that I am graduating this year. My next job is 9 to 5 so just being in university, you don’t appreciate the freedom you have. I am sad to graduate.”

(Zobia Qureshi, fourth-year business and technology management program)