Humans of Ryerson

“I actually struggled a lot during my four years here. I do have a great support system with my family and friends here. I met my closest friends here at Ryerson and they have stood by me through the past four years. I was diagnosed with a bunch of different disorders throughout my four years, and even though it did hold me back for a bit, I would say that it helped me to be a stronger person. I feel like it taught me how to be more empathetic towards people. Here at Ryerson, I not only got an education but I also learnt a lot about being a better person. Not only for myself, but also to be the best person I can be for those around me.”

(Jaslin Gosal, fourth-year biology)

Jaslin Gosal, a fourth-year biology student, walking down Church Street. (Alex Pankratz/Ryersonian Staff)

 

