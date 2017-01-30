Basketball, Sports

In Photos: Ryerson’s weekend basketball games versus Brock

January 30, 2017 1:36 pm·Views: 38
The Ryerson women’s basketball team beat the Brock Badgers 91-75 Friday to improve to 11-3.

 

Brock handed the men their first loss of the regular season yesterday, beating them 74-65. The Rams are now 13-1.

