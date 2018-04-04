Arts & Life, Fashion, Photography

In Photos: Mass Exodus 2018 installation

April 4, 2018
By

Mass Exodus 2018 showcased social issues and the future of fashion at its installation on April 4. 

The installation was put together by students from Ryerson’s School of Fashion. 

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu
Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu
Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu
Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu
Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu
Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu
Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu
Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu
Photo by Janine Maral Tascioglu

The Mass Exodus runway show is on April 6. 

