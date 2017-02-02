In photos: Ryerson mens basketball takes on York

The Ryersonian’s Andrea Vacl was courtside for the men’s 79-53 win over the York Lions last night. Check out her photo gallery.

Strategy Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian

Defence Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian

Eyes on the prize Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian

Helping hands Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian

Breaking through Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian

Hellos Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian

Flying Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian

Think pink Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian

Taking it to the rim Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian

In the Lions' den Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian