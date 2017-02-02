Sports

In photos: Ryerson mens basketball takes on York

February 2, 2017 5:14 pm·Views: 11
By

The Ryersonian’s Andrea Vacl was courtside for the men’s 79-53 win over the York Lions last night. Check out her photo gallery.

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

thirteen − three =

Audio

Listen to More Audio

Video

Watch More Videos

In Pictures

See More Pictures

Interactives

View More Interactives
Read previous post:
RyersonianTV: February 2, 2017 – Trump, Quebec shootings, OneCards and more

This week, we looked at Trump's Muslim ban, the vigil for the six victims of a shooting at a Quebec...

Close