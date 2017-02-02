In photos: Ryerson mens basketball takes on York

The Ryersonian’s Andrea Vacl was courtside for the men’s 79-53 win over the York Lions last night. Check out her photo gallery.
- Strategy Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian
- Defence Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian
- Eyes on the prize Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian
- Helping hands Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian
- Breaking through Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian
- Hellos Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian
- Flying Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian
- Think pink Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian
- Taking it to the rim Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian
- In the Lions' den Andrea Vacl/Ryersonian
Related Posts
- In the Post: Episode Three – Going Graphic
- Rams basketball continues to streak in face of impending playoffs
- Playoffs pit Rams against crosstown rival
- Ryerson Rams basketball teams look to remain undefeated in home openers against Western Mustangs
- Women’s basketball team advances to OUA Final Four for the first time in Ryerson history
- Weekend Recap: Men’s and women’s basketball advance to Final Four