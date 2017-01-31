News

In Photos: Vigil at UofT (UPDATED)

January 31, 2017 1:34 pm·Views: 50
Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi, in an interview with the Ryersonian, disclosed his personal relationship to one of the Quebec mosque victims, Khaled Belkacemi.

Belkacemi, 60, was one of the six people killed Sunday Jan. 29. and a “personal friend” of Lachemi’s. They both attended Laval University at the same time for their doctorate degrees.
On Monday Jan. 30th, there was a candlelight vigil held for the six people killed in Quebec on Sunday at King’s College Circle. The Ryersonian‘s photo editor, Tagwa Moyo, was there.
Due to last minute venue and time changes by the organizers, Lachemi, was unable to attend.

Candles are lit on King’s College Circle for the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting Sunday night. Tagwa Moyo/Ryersonian

 

People on King’s College Circle grieve for the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting Sunday night. Tagwa Moyo/Ryersonian

 

Candles burn on King’s College Circle for the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting Sunday night. Tagwa Moyo/Ryersonian

 

Candles are lit on King’s College Circle for the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting Sunday night. Tagwa Moyo/Ryersonian

 

Mourners kneel at the vigil on King’s College Circle for the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting Sunday night. Tagwa Moyo/Ryersonian

 

Sadness on the faces of people at the vigil on King’s College Circle for the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting Sunday night. Tagwa Moyo/Ryersonian

 

Shock and despair on the face of people at the vigil on King’s College Circle for the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting Sunday night. Tagwa Moyo/Ryersonian

 

**Clarification: The location was changed from Gould Street at Ryerson University to King’s College Circle at the University of Toronto.**

