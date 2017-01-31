In Photos: Vigil at UofT (UPDATED)

Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi, in an interview with the Ryersonian, disclosed his personal relationship to one of the Quebec mosque victims, Khaled Belkacemi.

Belkacemi, 60, was one of the six people killed Sunday Jan. 29. and a “personal friend” of Lachemi’s. They both attended Laval University at the same time for their doctorate degrees.

On Monday Jan. 30th, there was a candlelight vigil held for the six people killed in Quebec on Sunday at King’s College Circle. The Ryersonian‘s photo editor, Tagwa Moyo, was there.

Due to last minute venue and time changes by the organizers, Lachemi, was unable to attend.

**Clarification: The location was changed from Gould Street at Ryerson University to King’s College Circle at the University of Toronto.**