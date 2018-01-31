Issue 1- Campus Street Style

The essence of downtown Toronto is nothing less than a luxurious urban vibe that pushes you to dress up a little more. You go to out of town universities and more than half the time sweatpants a hoodie with a backpack to match is the unspoken uniform.

At Ryerson your choices are not necessarily depicted by your program but by your decision to have stylish OOTD (outfit of the day).

This series will allow students to show off their looks that embodies who they are and allows us to have an introduction to their story.

Christiane Beya, 4th-year student

“I will honestly put myself through the most uncomfortable clothes, as long as I look good I feel good”, said Beya

Hat- Winners

Jacket- Forever 21

Blouse- H&M

Vest- H&M

Skirt- H&M

Shoes- Zara

Sonja Lunan, 1st-year student

“I got these new shoes, so I decided pair the silver with something else shiny and have that pop of colour with the black. Basically just staying warm and looking cute,” said Lunan.

Jacket- H&M

Turtlekneck- Value Village

T-shirt- Urban Outfitters

Boots- Urban Outfitters

Connor Garel, 3rd-year student

“I wore this sweater because it kind of reminds me of Raf Simons, this kind of mix between Carlton from Fresh Prince and runway,” said Garel.

Hat- Fisherman

Earrings- his Mother’s closet

Jacket- Black Market

Sweater- Value Village

T-shirt- Greenbox

Pants- Winners

Shoes- Asos