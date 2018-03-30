Fashion

Issue 7- Campus Street Style

March 30, 2018 7:46 pm·
By

This week in street style, Ryerson students opted for a comforting colour palette to lighten up the gloomy weather. With looks ranging from old favourites like a plaid shirt to a relaxed plum coat, it looks like students are ready for the clouds to disappear and spring to be in full bloom.

Diana Ho

Ho wore a monochrome outfit incorporating a matching grey turtleneck sweater and coat, paired with simple black jeans and ankle boots. She accessorized with a Burberry bag and a few simple rings.  

Describe your style in three words

Simple, timeless and neutral.

What inspired your outfit?

I think it just depends on the weather and how I’m feeling. I like to wear super neutral clothing so I can dress it up with my coat. Today I’m feeling a little low-key so it’s just a basic grey coat.

Eavone Busia   

Photo of Eavone Busia.

Busia opted for a refreshing take on a classic ensemble: comfortable street style in a plaid shirt with an army green reversible jacket, black sweatpants and Nike sneakers. She added a refreshing vibe to the look with a selection of bold rings from California and a beanie.

Describe your style in three words  

Energetic, lively and clown-like.

What inspired your outfit?

I did an all-nighter so I really wanted to be comfortable. Also, I haven’t been shopping in four or five years so I have to work with what I’ve got, which is old items from years ago, and be able to put something together that still makes me feel comfortable

Mezoon Arif

Photo of Mezoon Arif.

Arif made her plum jacket the focus of attention, paired with a grey sweater worn over a turtleneck top, beige pants, and classic sneakers. She accessorized with minimalistic hoop earrings.

Describe your style in three words

Casual, chic and fun.

What inspired your outfit?

Usually it’s just pictures I see from Instagram and what I envision before I sleep, I just think of outfits from my wardrobe and wear whatever I think looks nice together.

Photo by Megan Honan
By Maha Syeda,

     Melissa Oro,

     Megan Honan

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

