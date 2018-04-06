Issue 8 – Campus Street Style

This week in street style, Ryerson students brought out some chic winter favourites to get through the sudden cold snap. From an elegant Gucci bag to a layered skater ensemble, students are still reviving the best of street fashion in the cold.

Torri Webster

Webster channeled feminine street style in a pink sweater, fluffy white jacket, ripped blue jeans and pink sneakers. She accessorized with a Gucci bag and sunglasses.

Describe your style in three words

Chic, street-style and casual.

What inspired your outfit?

My inspiration for my style kind of stems back to my Gossip Girl era: Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Colin Petierre

Petierre put together the best of skater style in a white T-shirt paired with a casual button-down shirt, black pants and sneakers. He completed the look with bright socks and a green beanie.

Describe your style in three words

Chill, skater and fall.

What inspired your outfit?

My style inspiration is Illegal Civilization [a North Hollywood-based skate collective], so a lot of skaters, Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky… those guys.

Racwi Ahmed

Ahmed opted for a grey sweater, blue coat, skinny jeans and white sneakers. She accessorized with simple hoop earrings.

Describe your style in three words

Comfortable, appropriate and street.

What inspired your outfit?

Comfortable but not ugly… [something] I can wear to school and look cute in at the same time.

By Melissa Oro

Megan Honan

Maha Syeda