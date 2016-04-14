Men’s issues group execs on serving the RSU

Last week, the Men’s Issues Awareness Society (MIAS) at Ryerson served the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) with an application for judicial review of their decision to deny club status to the group earlier this year.
MIAS president, Kevin Arriola, and social media executive Alex Godlewski sat down with The Ryersonian to explain their side of the year-long saga.
These guys gotta get a life. Whatta joke.