More Ryerson students estimated to be benefitting from financial assistance from the university

Thanks to the Student Access Guarantee (SAG) fund, Ryerson students have been feeling the burden of their tuition and fees slightly lifted off their shoulders.

It is estimated that 3,485 students have been benefiting from the university’s SAG fund — one that covers the gap of costs, including things like tuition fees and other supply costs that are not met by OSAP funding.

This fund amounts to about $6.2 million for 2016-2017, up from $5.1 million for 2015-2016.

The SAG fund aims to improve access to education in the province by limiting the financial barrier. It is available to full-time undergraduate and graduate students taking OSAP — so those taking 60 per cent of a full course load or more. Ryerson’s full course load is considered four to six courses.

These students have automatically been considered for the fund, so no extra application is required. Those pursuing part-time or continuing education programs do not qualify for the SAG fund.

Students whose tuition fees amount to more than $6,036 per year – or above $7,140 for those with a co-op component in their programs – can use the SAG fund to cover the remaining costs.

For book, equipment and supply costs, this number is anything above $1,178 per year.

Rising education and tuition costs were among the most popular topics at a Ryerson Board of Governors meeting held on Thursday to discuss the university’s financial resources available to students.