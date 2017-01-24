Arts & Life, Food, Food & Health, RyersonianTV, Videos

R U satisfied with the food at Ryerson?

Ryerson Eats launched a campus-wide survey earlier this year to update their food services, hoping to better meet students’ needs. Watch as Ryersonian TV’s Jaclyn Tansil and Madison Good talk to students about the changes they want to see on Ryerson’s menus.

