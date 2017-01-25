Rams now 13-0 after McMaster romp

Rams' guard Myles Charvis eyes the rim Tagwa Moyo/Ryersonian

The Rams are still perfect. Ryerson got out to an early lead tonight and never looked back, outscoring the McMaster Marauders in every quarter except the fourth, going on to win 99-77.

They now sit at 13-0 in the OUA standings.

They pulled away for good in the middle of the third quarter, when forward Juwon Grannum drew contact for the bucket plus the foul, making the free throw.

On the Rams’ next offensive turn, he drained a three with a hand in his face to put the Rams up 23, giving him six points in 15 seconds. They never looked back.

“I think it just boosted us, it’s like when our big man is hitting threes, everyone can hit a three. It’s just one of those ones that everyone feels good about it and everyone’s rolling,” guard Adika Peter-McNeilly said.

It’s been almost a year since Ryerson lost a regular season game. They forced McMaster into 15 turnovers and held them to just 35.4 per cent from the field, but Peter-McNeilly thinks they can do better.

“I think our defence could get better, you know, Mac’s a really good team but our standards for our defence should be to hold teams under 70,” he said.

Peter-McNeilly led the Rams with a team-high 23 points on 9-14 shooting, also pitching in with six rebounds in just 25 minutes.

Ammanuel Diressa had 22 to go along with four assists. In fact, every Ram but one scored at least three points.

Ryerson was missing two key forwards — Adam Voll and Keevon Small — and it showed on the glass. They were outrebounded by 10, surrendering 26 offensive rebounds to the Marauders. But the fact that they were able to still dominate is one of the reasons they haven’t lost yet.

“Any time you give up offensive rebounds, everyone is going to have to look in the mirror,” Peter-McNeilly said. “Hopefully we get a better effort Friday against Brock.

The Rams will look to continue their perfect season when they take on the 8-4 Brock Badgers Friday in St. Catharines.