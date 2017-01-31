Ryerson changes spring and summer term dates

Ryerson changed their spring and summer term dates today, extending classes by a week.

A major Ryerson University conference falls at the same time as the spring/summer term dates and will cause classes to be cancelled from May 27 to June 2, 2017.

This means that students enrolled in the spring term will have class until June 19, a week later than originally planned. Similarly, the spring/summer term will be extended until August 14.

The conference is the 86th annual Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences. It will be held at Ryerson and hosted by the university and the Faculty of Arts.

The conference is the largest gathering of its kind in Canada, with over 8000 researchers, policy makers, academics and practitioners expected to be in attendance.