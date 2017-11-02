Ryerson graduate ERDEM designer collaborates with H&M in new collection

Versace, Alexander Wang and Balmain are just a few of the names H&M has collaborated with, and Ryerson school of fashion graduate Erdem Moralioglu is about to be one of them.

Moralioglu’s eponymous line, ERDEM, launched worldwide in stores and online Nov. 2. The Toronto Eaton Centre is one of the three Canadian locations to launch the limited-edition collection.

Although the brand normally only releases a women’s line, the ERDEM x H&M collection, which features 53 pieces and 10 to 15 accessories, will cater to both women and men.

The collection offers a variety of floral dresses, lace-embroidered blouses, animal print jackets, hoodies and accessories such as earrings and scarves.

Prices for the collection range from $40 for a T-shirt to up to $300 for more intricate and ornate dresses. ERDEM dresses sold at Nordstrom range from $1,000 to $5,000.

Moralioglu was born in Montreal to a British mother and Turkish father. He pursued fashion studies at Ryerson and graduated with a bachelor of arts in 2000.

Known for innovative feminine silhouettes and striking prints, Moralioglu has dressed Anna Wintour, Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton. ERDEM, now based in London, is sold at more than 170 retailers worldwide.

After Ryerson, Moralioglu went on to receive a master’s degree from the Royal College of Art in London and interned for Vivienne Westwood and Diane von Furstenberg in New York City prior to launching his own brand at 27 years old in 2005.

Since then, Moralioglu’s won multiple awards, including the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards’ International Canadian Designer of the Year award earlier this year.

Part of the promotional campaign for Moralioglu’s new H&M collaboration included a short fashion film directed by acclaimed director Baz Luhrmann, known for Moulin Rouge! and The Great Gatsby. The campaign made rounds on Instagram and Facebook.

Melissa Palazzo, a third-year retail management student at Ryerson’s school of fashion, found out about the collaboration through this social media campaign. She looks forward to H&M’s collaborations every year and hopes to check out Moralioglu’s collection.

“I feel proud that a successful Canadian designer that attended the same university as I do has made an impact in the fashion world.” Palazzo said. “I know it’s hard to make a name in the fashion industry. I’m very impressed and inspired.