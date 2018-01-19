Ryerson graduate nominated for Canadian Screen Awards

Lisa Rideout, Ryerson graduate and founder of Lifted Eyes Media, has been nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Short Documentary.

Her documentary, Take a Walk on the Wildside, was premièred at Hot Docs and screened at festivals in 2017. Rideout told the Ryersonian she wanted to challenge viewers’ stereotypes using an empathetic lens through her inside look into Toronto’s cross-dressing service found on Gerrard Street East.

While working on another film in the neighbourhood, Rideout came across a bright green door, taking her into the world of Take a Walk on the Wildside. As soon as she entered the shop, she said she could envision her documentary come to life.

Rideout spoke with 20 clients off-camera before filming. “At first I thought, why wouldn’t they just buy the clothing online,” said Rideout. After having many conversations, she said she realized it was something bigger.

“We live with this sense of openness in Toronto, but these people do not necessarily get to live this way in their own lives elsewhere,” said Rideout.

The nominations list was released on Jan. 16 and Canadian Screen Awards will announce the winners in March.