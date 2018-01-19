Film & Television, News, Off Campus, students

Ryerson graduate nominated for Canadian Screen Awards

January 19, 2018 7:32 pm·
By

Lisa Rideout, Ryerson graduate and founder of Lifted Eyes Media, has been nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Short Documentary.

Her documentary, Take a Walk on the Wildside, was premièred at Hot Docs and screened at festivals in 2017. Rideout told the Ryersonian she wanted to challenge viewers’ stereotypes using an empathetic lens through her inside look into Toronto’s cross-dressing service found on Gerrard Street East.

While working on another film in the neighbourhood, Rideout came across a bright green door, taking her into the world of Take a Walk on the Wildside. As soon as she entered the shop, she said she could envision her documentary come to life.

Rideout spoke with 20 clients off-camera before filming. “At first I thought, why wouldn’t they just buy the clothing online,” said Rideout. After having many conversations, she said she realized it was something bigger.

“We live with this sense of openness in Toronto, but these people do not necessarily get to live this way in their own lives elsewhere,” said Rideout.

The nominations list was released on Jan. 16 and Canadian Screen Awards will announce the winners in March.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three × 3 =

Audio

  • Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 11

    Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 11

    Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the Canadian University …Read More »
Listen to More Audio

Video

Watch More Videos

In Pictures

  • Sundown Music Festival TO

    Sundown Music Festival TO

    The RSU hosted the Sundown music festival last Friday, which featured acts like The Skins, Joey Bada$$ and Miguel. The crowd had a night filled with good food, good music …Read More »
See More Pictures

Interactives

View More Interactives
Previous Next
Close
Test Caption
Test Description goes like this
Read previous post:
Winnipeg bar visit at root of mens’ volleyball team suspensions

Eleven players from Ryerson’s men’s volleyball team returned to the court yesterday after serving one-week suspensions for violating a key...

Close