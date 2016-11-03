Ryerson student died in car crash

Toronto police continue to investigate the fatal car crash involving a Ryerson student.

25-year-old Najdana Andjelkovic died early Monday morning. She was a third-year financial mathematics student and also the vice-president of the Ryerson Science Society. Outside of school, Andjelkovic worked as a math tutor.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway east of Parkside Drive. No one else was in the car.

Police said that the car hit a concrete barrier, a guardrail and then hit another concrete barrier. Const. Clint Stibbe said, “the vehicle is virtually unrecognizable.”

The crash was so massive that the eastbound Gardiner was closed Monday morning during the rush-hour commute.

It hasn’t been determined what caused the accident, but Stibbe said, “this without a doubt had speed as a factor in this collision.”

An investigation is underway to see if there were any other factors involved in this crash.

Const. Alexander Leano said the investigation will take a long time due to the extensive damage to the vehicle.

Andjelkovic’s funeral will take place at Serbian Saints Orthodox Church on Nov. 4 at 11 a.m.