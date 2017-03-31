Ryerson Style Expo benefits students and retailers

Ryerson’s first ever Style Expo gave students the chance to relax, and brand representatives the chance to bring in new clientele.

This was the Ryerson Students’ Union’s (RSU) first time ever hosting a Style Expo. The event took place on March 23 at the Student Learning Centre (SLC).

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., students were encouraged to take a break from their hectic school schedules and treat themselves to some pampering.

Style and beauty representatives included HBC Beauty, Taz Hair Co., and 100 Miles Brand clothing. Photographer Zahra Siddiqui’s Street Style photo exhibit was also on display.

Mai Hameed, a first-year computer engineering student, believes the event gives students the chance to explore their hobbies.

“Makeup is my artistic outlet. Since I’m an intern, I don’t get a lot of time to spend on myself in the mornings because I’m always rushing through the door,” she said. “It’s a good way to kick back, relax … and spend some time on me.”

Students could receive free makeovers courtesy of MAC, have their hair styled and cut by Taz Hair Co. representatives, and sift through ball caps, T-shirts and jackets supplied by 100 Miles Brand.

Renique Yaw, a third-year marketing student, believes the event was not only an opportunity to kick back, but also one to learn.

“It’s very helpful, especially for [people like] me who don’t know what they’re doing,” she said. “It’s nice to get other companies to come in so that they can talk to students and see how their product would work for students.”

In addition to makeovers, students could also go home with free samples of MAC and Dior cosmetics, as well as perfume and skin care samples. Brands are able to see what products are most successful with the young adult demographic, while simultaneously supporting Toronto’s own retailers.

Criminology student Daniel Khancantt appreciates Ryerson’s efforts in supporting local fashion companies through this expo, as with 100 Miles Brand.

“It’s an old company from Toronto. Older Toronto companies need to be recognized,” he said. “Ryerson embracing it and bringing these companies out and supporting Toronto local brands gives [them] a bigger push.”