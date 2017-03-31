News, On Campus

Ryerson tuition fees one of the lowest in Ontario

March 31, 2017 11:23 am·Views: 83
By

Under Ontario’s Liberal government, tuition fees have increased by 65 per cent since 2003 but things could be worse for Ryerson students.

At the university’s Board of Governors (BoG) meeting this Thursday, a chart comparing tuition fees across Ontario universities outlined Ryerson’s standing, coming in with the fifth-lowest tuition after factoring in ancillary and student union fees.

(Courtesy Ryerson Board of Governors Agenda)

The University of Ontario Institute of Technology ranked highest for costs at $8,672, Trent University came in at No. 2 with $8,008 and University of Toronto took the third spot at $7,774 in total tuition and fees.

The chart compares the fees for arts and science programs only. The university ranking may vary when other programs are compared.

Although Ryerson’s base tuition fee may seem high at $6,400, the university has less ancillary and student union fees than other Ontario universities, making Ryerson’s total tuition one of the lowest.  

Ontario university tuition fees are the highest in Canada, coming in at more than $6,000 a year for an arts or science degree.

The Ontario government renewed their three per cent cap on tuition fee increases this past January for the next two years. The cap was introduced to provide stability to students and to change the way post-secondary institutions are funded.

This cap will apply to Ryerson’s tuition rates until 2019.

 

