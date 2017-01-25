Ryerson women’s basketball falls to McMaster in thriller

Ryerson's Kellie Ring drives to the basket Tagwa Moyo/Ryersonian

The Ryerson women’s basketball team lost 76-74 to the McMaster Marauders tonight at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in dramatic fashion.

McMaster had the ball and drew a foul with 0.3 seconds remaining, sending them to the line with the game tied. Guard Danielle Boiago calmly swished two free throws, giving Ryerson one last chance.

With such little time, Ryerson could only run a tip play at the rim. They got a perfect look but weren’t able to convert, dropping to 10-3 on the season, good for second in the OUA east.

“What a battle, you know, two top 10 teams, there was just great basketball on display and neither team was perfect and it seemed like every time we made a play, they made a play,” Rams head coach Carly Clarke said.

The Rams were down by double digits in the third quarter at one point, but battled back to make it close.

“We could have either crumbled or stepped up and I think that’s what we did — we stepped up,” Rams guard Kellie Ring said, who led the way for Ryerson with 22 points.

McMaster’s strategy of paying extra attention to Rams’ star forward Sofia Paska paid off. Paska, averaging over 18 points and 10 rebounds per game this season, was held to 11 points on just 4-14 shooting.

“Any team with one of the best post players in the country like [Paska], I think they’re going to crowd her, they’re going to triple her,” Ring said.

With the win, McMaster moves to 12-2 on the season, first place in the central division and tied for first in the OUA. The Rams will take on Brock in St. Catharines this Friday.

