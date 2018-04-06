Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 21

Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the Canadian University Press.
In this episode of Ryersonian This Week:
- Women in Art exhibit
- RU Hungry app
- and RSU annual general meeting recapAlso, stick around until the end for some advice in the segment “Just Wondering” and a violin composition by Ryerson engineering student Yazan Houdaihed.
