Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 21

April 6, 2018 3:03 pm·
By

Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the Canadian University Press.

In this episode of Ryersonian This Week:

  • Women in Art exhibit
  • RU Hungry app
  • and RSU annual general meeting recap
Also, stick around until the end for some advice in the segment “Just Wondering” and a violin composition by Ryerson engineering student Yazan Houdaihed.  

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

