Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 22

Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the Canadian University Press.
In this episode of Ryersonian This Week:
- Ryerson’s plan for weed legalization
- Acapella group Ryenamics
- and Daphne Cockwell building on the riseAlso, stick around until the end for some advice in the segment “Just Wondering” and a spirited song by Ryerson custodian Bob Skelly.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS