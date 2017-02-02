News, Newscasts, Off Campus, On Campus, Politics, RyersonianTV, Sports, Videos, Weather

RyersonianTV: February 2, 2017 – Trump, Quebec shootings, OneCards and more

February 2, 2017 4:15 pm·Views: 3578
By

Watch this week’s campus news on Ryersonian TV. This week, we looked at Trump’s Muslim ban, the vigil for the six victims of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque and OneCards going digital.

Lindsay is a News Media Production Specialist - Multimedia at the Ryerson School of Journalism. Lindsay has been with the University for ten years after graduating from the University with a degree in Journalism.

