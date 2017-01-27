News, Newscasts, Off Campus, On Campus, Politics, RyersonianTV, Sports, Videos, Weather

Don’t miss this week’s broadcast by Ryersonian TV

January 27, 2017 11:04 am·Views: 3562
Watch this week’s campus news on Ryersonian TV. Find out what Ryersonians’ really think of Trump and the latest developments in the upcoming RSU elections. Also happening this week, campus food is getting a makeover and the men’s hockey team continue to ice opponents.

