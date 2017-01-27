Don’t miss this week’s broadcast by Ryersonian TV

Watch this week’s campus news on Ryersonian TV. Find out what Ryersonians’ really think of Trump and the latest developments in the upcoming RSU elections. Also happening this week, campus food is getting a makeover and the men’s hockey team continue to ice opponents.

