RyersonianTV: RSU elections, Indigenous initiatives at Ryerson and more

February 22, 2017 9:59 am·
Watch this week’s campus news on Ryersonian TV. This week, we look at the passing of Stuart McLean, more clashes between pro and anti abortion groups on campus and how Trump’s Muslim ban is still being felt at Ryerson.

 

 

  1. Jim Onlow says:
    on May 2, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    this is actually really badly produced…..

