Safe spaces debate: where do they fit at Ryerson?

Two weeks ago, The Ryersonian published an article regarding inflammatory comments about safe spaces that a Ryerson Marketing Association executive, Dan Petz, had made on his Facebook page.

Both the article and Petz’s comments caused considerable controversy online.

Related:

There were legitimate concerns from both pro- and anti-safe space supporters on social media and in the comments section of our website.

In the interest of furthering the conversation, The Ryersonian sat down with Petz and Ryerson Students’ Union vice-president equity, Rabia Idrees, to talk about what safe spaces at Ryerson look like, where they fit in our campus and address some of the criticisms that both sides have raised.

The full discussion is included below.