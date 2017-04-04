Arts & Life, Photography

The Art of Chang

April 4, 2017 2:39 pm·Views: 19
By

By: Emily Srebotnjak & Diana Whistance-Smith

Related Posts:

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two × 2 =

Audio

  • THE FEMPIRE: Episode 4

    THE FEMPIRE: Episode 4

    By Brooklyn Neustaeter & Alexandria Pankratz THE FEMPIRE is a weekly podcast series airing every Fri-YAY morning at 10 a.m. EST from the mouths and minds of Brooklyn Neustaeter and …Read More »
Listen to More Audio

Video

Watch More Videos

In Pictures

See More Pictures

Interactives

View More Interactives
Read previous post:
Humans of Ryerson

"Even though it is a university, we have to do a lot of practical thinking, we are so hands on."

Close