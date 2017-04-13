Arts & Life, Audio, Podcasts

THE FEMPIRE: Episode 6

April 13, 2017 10:00 am·Views: 75
By

By Brooklyn Neustaeter & Alexandria Pankratz

THE FEMPIRE is a weekly podcast series airing every Fri-YAY morning at 10 a.m. EST from the mouths and minds of Brooklyn Neustaeter and Alexandria Pankratz. Inspired by weekend mimosa brunches, THE FEMPIRE is a candid, raw talk show covering topics pertaining to the lifestyle, business, arts and interests that surround the everyday, millennial female.

Related Posts:

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × 5 =

Audio

Listen to More Audio

Video

  • Q&A with Taylor Patterson of NORTHOOD

    Q&A with Taylor Patterson of NORTHOOD

    By: Monique Jagpal Radio and television student Taylor Patterson was inspired by shows like Broad City and decided to begin his own series. We sat down with Patterson to discuss the …Read More »
Watch More Videos

In Pictures

See More Pictures

Interactives

View More Interactives
Read previous post:
Students to Watch: Fourth-year film student retells her grandmother’s WWII past

Fourth-year film studies student Hanna Jovin is the director of her thesis project, Erika, a short film about her grandmother...

Close