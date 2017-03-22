Trip cancellation is disheartening, but not surprising

A lot has happened since Donald Trump was elected president last year.

From a rise in attacks on journalists to the outright devaluation of women and even a constant dismissal of minorities as non-citizens, we witnessed a president rise to power, supported by powerful and arguably hate-filled rhetoric designed to isolate Americans.

And with increasing political tension south of the border, it’s easy to get caught up in the headlines

and wonder: What will be the next debacle to grace our TV screens? How will this affect Canada-U.S. relations? Where will we be in two weeks’ time, let alone two months?

But while there is value in focusing on the bigger picture of the challenges both countries are facing, we feel it is our duty as a student-run publication to zero in on how these issues affect the lives of students.

The Ryersonian learned last week, via an internal email that was circulated in February, about

the university’s urban planning school’s decision to cancel trips to the U.S.

A team of reporters has been working – and will continue to work – diligently for the next couple of weeks on the impact this announcement will have on students.

The cancellation comes as the so-called travel ban – an executive order that banned citizens

of six majority-Muslim nations from entering the States – is before the courts.

Much like other news from the political world, the Ryersonian sees the program’s announcement to cancel trips to American cities as disheartening but not surprising.

While we recognize the valuable learning opportunities that will be lost, we must admit that we sympathize with the school of urban and regional planning’s decision.

Our newsroom is made up of student journalists, and while we foster an environment of learning and journalistic education, our No. 1 priority has always been the physical safety of students.

That’s why, when we received a tip this week that the university had its first case of mumps at the Recreation and Athletics Centre (RAC), we pursued the story with vigour.

We demanded to know why it hadn’t been reported to the university by the city.

It’s also why we’ll continue pushing to learn about the urban planning school’s decision: because while physical and medical help is important at Ryerson, the safety and security of students in all learning environments – even when away from school – is vital.