UPDATE: Bruce McArthur charge

Three more sets of remains have been identified in connection to alleged serial killer, Bruce McArthur.

The remains of Selim Esen, Dean Lisowick and Abdulbasir Faizi have now been identified. This brings the total of identified sets of remains to six, including Andrew Kinsman, Skandaraj Navaratnam and Soroush Mahmudi. Majeed Kayhan’s remains still haven’t been identified, according to police. McArthur has been charged with first-degree murder for all seven of these men.

Homicide Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga held a press conference at Toronto’s police headquarters earlier this afternoon to provide these details, and more, on the McArthur case.

Idsinga said that all the planters at 53 Mallory Crescent have now been searched, and police have recovered “at least seven sets of remains.” They’ve only identified six. Police are unsure if the seventh set of remains belongs to Kayhan, or the man whose photo they still haven’t identified, or someone else entirely.

They are still welcoming tips from the public to aid them in the investigation. Over 500 tips have come in to help identify the unknown man. Idsinga said police are currently reviewing 22 different possible identities for him.

Toronto police are still investigating McArthur’s apartment on Thorncliffe Park Drive. “We are searching it inch by inch,” Idsinga said. He also stated that police are still 2-3 weeks away from finishing up at that location.

Police are also reviewing cold cases from as far back as the 1970s, and are looking into 15 homicide cases between 1975 to 1997.

According to Idsinga, there are about 20 people working on this investigation full time.

McArthur has now been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, most recently, that of Abdulbasir Faizi. McArthur appeared in court earlier today to hear the seventh charge. He will be back in court on April 25.

The Ryersonian live tweeted the press conference.