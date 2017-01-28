News, On Campus, Videos

WATCH: Abortion activists clash at Ryerson

January 28, 2017 6:03 pm·Views: 406
Yesterday afternoon, Gould street was the scene of yet another abortion debate. Watch as Ryersonian TV’s Andrea Vacl and Joseph Wong talk to pro-life and pro-choice supporters as they protested against each other.

