The Ryerson men’s hockey team is on a roll winning four straight, good for first place in the OUA West division. Watch as Ryersonian TV’s Daniel Melfi breaks down the team’s success ahead of their home game against Queen’s on Friday.
WATCH: First-place Rams continue to ice opponents
January 25, 2017 3:16 pm·Views: 17
By Daniel Melfi
