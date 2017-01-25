Hockey, Sports

WATCH: First-place Rams continue to ice opponents

January 25, 2017
By

The Ryerson men’s hockey team is on a roll winning four straight, good for first place in the OUA West division. Watch as Ryersonian TV’s Daniel Melfi breaks down the team’s success ahead of their home game against Queen’s on Friday.

