Wellness Centre to open Monday

The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) Wellness Centre is holding its grand opening on Monday Feb. 5 after being delayed more than three times.

The new centre that is in the Student Campus Centre (SCC) will offer mental health support and multifaith space for students.

Construction of the centre should have started in 2016 and was originally set to open September 2017. In a story previously reported by the Ryersonian, RSU president Susanne Nyaga said the delay was caused by the length of renovations.

The space was previously used for the old used book room. Its activities are now primarily online.

In 2016 the RSU spent $36,874.97 on the wellness centre. With $18,000 remaining in the budget, the RSU plans to use this money on furniture and employee costs.