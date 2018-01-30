Health, News, On Campus, Politics

Wellness Centre to open Monday

January 30, 2018 2:49 pm·
By

(Ryersonian file photo)

The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) Wellness Centre is holding its grand opening on Monday Feb. 5 after being delayed more than three times.

The new centre that is in the Student Campus Centre (SCC) will offer mental health support and multifaith space for students.

Construction of the centre should have started in 2016 and was originally set to open September 2017. In a story previously reported by the Ryersonian, RSU president Susanne Nyaga said the delay was caused by the length of renovations.

The space was previously used for the old used book room. Its activities are now primarily online.

In 2016 the RSU spent $36,874.97 on the wellness centre. With $18,000 remaining in the budget, the RSU plans to use this money on furniture and employee costs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

19 − eleven =

Audio

  • Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 12

    Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 12

    Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the Canadian University …Read More »
Listen to More Audio

Video

Watch More Videos

In Pictures

  • Sundown Music Festival TO

    Sundown Music Festival TO

    The RSU hosted the Sundown music festival last Friday, which featured acts like The Skins, Joey Bada$$ and Miguel. The crowd had a night filled with good food, good music …Read More »
See More Pictures

Interactives

View More Interactives
Previous Next
Close
Test Caption
Test Description goes like this
Read previous post:
What’s On at the Ryerson Image Centre: Winter 2018

This winter, the Ryerson Image Centre (RIC) will exhibit a series confronting the power dynamics between photographers and their subjects...

Close