What’s next for the RSU?

There will be no new Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) vice-president student life and events representative appointed in place of resigned vice-president Lauren Emberson.

After the sudden resignation of Emberson, she will not be replaced immediately. RSU president Susanne Nyaga said this week it is best to wait until next month’s election to select a new representative.

“With our elections coming up in a month and a semester that is not too event heavy, I have decided that it would be best to not appoint someone,” said Nyaga.

The rest of the executives on the RSU will be asked to step up and support the team even more in the next coming month until the position is filled.

According to Nyaga, Emberson made sure to finish most things she was working on before resigning, but there were two projects that will either be put on hold or be taken on by another executive.

“The first is a policy [Emberson] was creating with a student around food options at events for people with dietary restrictions, specifically focusing on plant-based options.”

There is also a collaboration that’s been underway between the RSU and Ryerson Athletics to create grants available to athletic teams that now receive very little funding.

For the rest of the year, the executive team will continue working on the projects they already had underway.

Some of these projects include the Montreal reading week trip for the annual Culture Jam.

Nyaga is also creating a pilot project that she thinks students will enjoy.

“I have created a 24-hour study space pilot project for students to access our vice-president equity, who was able to run a successful referendum,” said Nyaga.

Nominations for the next RSU elections open on Jan. 22, and voting will take place Feb. 13, 14 and 15.